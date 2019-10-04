Woodbridge burglary suspect arrested

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday a suspect sought in connection to a burglary in Woodbridge turned himself into the Prince William County Police.

21-year-old Nicholas Kalei Kaaukai is being charged with burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony after allegedly attempting to break into a Woodbridge resident’s home.

The burglary occurred on July 11th on the 5200 block of Steidel Ln. An area resident reported to police that while he was sleeping, the accused reached through an open window in the home and attempted to unlock the door before fleeing on foot.

The investigation continues as officers search for a second suspect they believe is involved in the incident.