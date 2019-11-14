Women’s soccer lands seven recruits on National Signing Day

As Nikki Izzo-Brown and the WVU women’s soccer team gear up to start their postseason, the future of the program is taking form on National Signing Day.

This season, Coach Izzo-Brown has announced that seven student-athletes will begin their college careers at West Virginia starting next season.

“We’re really excited about this class and what they are going to bring to our program,” Izzo-Brown said. “Collectively, they have had tremendous success on the playing field and in the classroom and are committing to continue our tradition of excellence.”

This year’s class features two signees from West Virginia, two from Canada, and one from each Texas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

Forward Faith Mealy (Wheeling) and goalkeeper Katie Nester (Charleston) hail from the Mountain State. Mealy was a WVHSSCA All-State selection at Wheeling Park, while also leading her club team to a state championship berth. Nester led Charleston Catholic to a 22-1 record and a state championship in 2019 while remaining active off the pitch as well.

Midfielder Maya Ladhani and forward Leonie Portelance are both multi-year members of the Canadian National Team (U15-U17). Ladhani has already played on some decorated international teams, earning a silver medal with Canada in the 2016 CONCACAF U-15 Championship and a bronze at the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship. Portelance has also seen international success, but she has also won with her club, Monteuil, most recently winning the championship at the 2019 U-18 AAA Quebec Cup.

Abby Rodriguez of Austin, Texas is a TopDrawerSoccer.com four-star midfielder from Del Valle High. She is ranked as the no. 87 recruit in the Girls IMG Academny Top 150, and has garnered much attention after her standout play for Lonestar Development Academy earlier this year.

Forward Jadyn Chee hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma and comes to West Virginia as the no. 1-ranked player in TopDrawerSoccer.com’s South region. She is the captain of Oklahoma Energy FC, and led the team to its first-ever berth in the Elite Club National League (ECNL) Champions League playoffs after finishing the year with 19 goals and 13 assists.

Three-star midfielder Chloe Adler rounds out this year’s class from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Along with Rodriguez and Chee, Adler is a former honoree on TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Girls Development Academy Standout list — but unlike her fellow signees, she’s made the list a total of three times in 2016, 2017 and 2019. She was the most prolific player in the Mid-Penn Commenwealth Conference as a freshman, leading the league with 19 goals and 12 assists.