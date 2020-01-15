Women’s hoops moves up to No. 18 in Coaches Poll

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team moved up two spots to rank No. 18 in the latest USA Today Coaches’ Poll, announced Tuesday.

The Mountaineers (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) received 269 points in this week’s poll to rank No. 18. WVU is one point behind No. 17 Missouri State and 51 points ahead of No. 19 Arizona State.

WVU is one of two Big 12 schools in this week’s rankings. Baylor (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) received 774 points to rank No 1 in this week’s poll. The Lady Bears received 16 first-place votes

West Virginia continues Big 12 play at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 15, as the Mountaineers are set to host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s game is Trivia Night at the Coliseum, with all general admission tickets being priced at $1. Tickets are available at WVUgame.com.

Wednesday’s contest against the Sooners will be broadcast on Nexstar stations throughout the state, including WOWK-CBS (Charleston), WVNS-FOX (Beckley) and WTRF-My Ohio Valley (Wheeling). A live stream also will be provided on WVUsports.com.