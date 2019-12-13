Women’s hoops cracks USA Today Coaches’ Poll

Now ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25, the West Virginia women’s hoops team can add another number to put next to their name.

The Mountaineers were voted No. 25 in the latest USA Today Coaches’ Poll, joining Baylor as the only Big 12 teams in this week’s rankings. The Lady Bears sit as the fifth-ranked team in the poll.

This victory comes on the heels of their road upset of Mississippi State, who dropped six spots from 8 to 14.

WVU returns to the court on Dec. 15 in Charleston when the No. 22/25 Mountaineers face off against Norfolk State.