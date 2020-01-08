Women’s hoops continues road swing at Kansas

The No. 19/20 West Virginia University women’s basketball team continues its Big 12-opening road trip on Wednesday, Jan. 8, as the Mountaineers travel to Lawrence, Kansas, for a matchup against Kansas.

Opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on Jack-FM 100.9 as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Wednesday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, please visit WVUsports.com/big12now.

The Mountaineers (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) and the Jayhawks (11-1, 0-1 Big 12) are set to meet for the 17th time in the series on Wednesday. WVU holds a 12-4 advantage all-time against Kansas and has been victorious is the last nine contests between the two teams. During WVU’s nine-game win streak against KU, the Mountaineers have averaged 69.7 points per game. Kansas last defeated West Virginia on Jan. 24, 2015, a 65-59 victory in Lawrence.

West Virginia last competed on Sunday, Jan. 5, when WVU defeated Kansas State 74-63 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, to open Big 12 play. Redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick led WVU in scoring against the Wildcats, with a career-high 24 points. Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin and sophomore guard Madisen Smith also scored 18 points and 15 points, respectively, against KSU. For the second consecutive game, freshman forward Esmery Martinez led WVU on the glass, adding seven rebounds. Gondrezick also tied her career high in assists, with eight, against the Wildcats. With the win, West Virginia has won six straight games, marking its longest win streak of the season.

Kansas is led by fifth-year head coach Brandon Schneider, who has compiled a 50-84 record during his tenure with the Jayhawks. KU opened the season on an 11-game win streak, before falling to Oklahoma State 67-49 in its Big 12 opener on Jan. 4. Brooklyn Mitchell leads Kansas in scoring, averaging 12.1 points per game, and is one six players averaging 10 or more points for KU this season. The Jayhawks are outscoring their opponents by an average of 15.7 points per game, good for No. 3 in the Big 12 and No. 31 nationally.