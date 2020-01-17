Women’s basketball looks to bounce back at Baylor

The No. 17/18 West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 18, as the Mountaineers prepare to face No. 2/1 Baylor.

Opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, at the Ferrell Center in Waco. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on Jack-FM 100.9, as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast nationally on FS1, with Ron Thulin and Brenda VanLengen on the call.

“I think Baylor is very good,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “Baylor, in my opinion, may be better than they were last year when they won the National Championship. I think they’re deeper. So, it’s going to be a tough game, especially coming off this game (Oklahoma). But we’ll see how much heart we have.”

The Mountaineers (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) and the Lady Bears (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) are set to meet for the 19th time in the series on Saturday. Baylor holds the all-time series advantage, leading 15-3. West Virginia last defeated Baylor, 77-66, on March 6, 2017, in the 2017 Big 12 Tournament Championship game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers have defeated two Lady

West Virginia is coming off a 73-49 loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 15 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. With the loss, WVU’s season-long win streak of nine games was snapped. Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin and redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick led all WVU scorers with eight points apiece against OU. Martin now has 1,798 career points and needs 22 more to move to No. 4 on WVU’s all-time scoring list. Freshman forward Esmery Martinez led the way in rebounding the Sooners, grabbing 10 boards, followed by junior center Blessing Ejiofor, with seven.

Baylor, the defending national champion, is led by head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her 20th season in Waco. Baylor is 9-0 at home this season and is currently riding a seven-game win streak, which includes a win over then-No. 1 UConn. The Lady Bears’ win at UConn snapped the Huskies’ 98-game home win streak. Baylor tied the Big 12 record for consecutive regular-season wins on Wednesday, after defeating Kansas, 90-47. The Lady Bears currently hold the nation’s longest home-court win streak, winning the last 48 games inside the Ferrell Center.