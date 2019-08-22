Women accused of stealing over two dozen phones

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Six women are accused of stealing around $24,000 worth of cell phones in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Police released surveillance footage from the incident Wednesday.

The video shows one of the women entering a back room of a Verizon store while other women ask for help to distract employees. Detectives think the women may have modified their skirts to hold stolen merchandise and one may have faked being pregnant to store items near her midsection.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators.