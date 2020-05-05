Woman struck and killed while walking her dog

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County police announced Monday that a Woodbridge resident was struck and killed by a car.
Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Woodbridge resident Deborah Lynn Talbot. According to officials, she was walking her dog when she was struck and killed by a 2007 Lexus in the area of Cardinal Drive and Swan Way on May 1st.
The driver was identified as a 19 year old Woodbridge resident, who remained on scene.
“The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and died as a result of her injuries on May 3rd,” said Sergeant Jonathan Perok.
Police say alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
