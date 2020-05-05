Woman struck and killed while walking her dog

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County police announced Monday that a Woodbridge resident was struck and killed by a car.

Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Woodbridge resident Deborah Lynn Talbot. According to officials, she was walking her dog when she was struck and killed by a 2007 Lexus in the area of Cardinal Drive and Swan Way on May 1st.

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD Crash Investigators have announced the death of a 50-year-old woman in connection to a crash that occurred on Cardinal Dr in #Woodbridge on May 1. The woman died as a result of her injuries from the crash on May 3. More info; https://t.co/p0oR5tPglP pic.twitter.com/KicCpQu8NG — Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) May 4, 2020

The driver was identified as a 19 year old Woodbridge resident, who remained on scene.

“The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and died as a result of her injuries on May 3rd,” said Sergeant Jonathan Perok.

Police say alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.