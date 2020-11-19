Woman shot, police asking for public’s help

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 9 pm Wednesday night.
A woman was shot on Mathew’s Alley near the Sheetz on East Washington Street in Hagerstown.
Hagerstown Police say the woman is currently undergoing surgery.
Police are attempting to locate a Black Chrysler 200 that may have been involved.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detective Ackerman at jackerman@hagerstownpd.org.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
