Woman shot, police asking for public’s help

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 9 pm Wednesday night.

A woman was shot on Mathew’s Alley near the Sheetz on East Washington Street in Hagerstown.

Hagerstown Police say the woman is currently undergoing surgery.

Police are attempting to locate a Black Chrysler 200 that may have been involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detective Ackerman at jackerman@hagerstownpd.org.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.