WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police are investigating a shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot in Tenleytown.

Police confirm to WDVM a woman was hit during the shooting just before 4 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Officers say the woman walked to an area hospital and police are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Wisconsin Ave NW for reports of shots fired around that time, right up the street from Sidwell Friends School.

Police are still looking for a dark-colored Nissan 4-door sedan with damage on the passenger side. Anyone with any information is urged to call police.