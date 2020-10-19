Woman jogger assaulted in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A woman was assaulted while jogging in Takoma Park Sunday night.
Police responded to a call for a sexual offense and assault on the corner of Maple and Philadelphia Avenue. The woman reported she was approached by the suspect when he assaulted her then ran off. Now detectives are looking for a suspect described as a white male, approximately 6’0, 16-24 years old, last seen wearing a white hoodie with the NASA logo and blue shorts. A lookout was given to surrounding jurisdictions.
Anyone with any information should contact the Takoma Park Police department criminal investigations section at 301-270-1100 and refer to case #200041139.
