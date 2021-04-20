Woman dead, another injured in Capitol Heights shooting

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George’s County after one woman was shot and killed and another injured.
Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the area of the Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights around 4:45 pm Tuesday.
Two women were shot and both were taken to a local hospital. One woman was pronounced dead while the second victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.