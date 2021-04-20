Woman dead, another injured in Capitol Heights shooting

Detectives are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights. (Photo Courtesy: Prince George’s County Police Department)

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George’s County after one woman was shot and killed and another injured.

Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the area of the Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights around 4:45 pm Tuesday.

Homicide Investigation: Detectives are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights. pic.twitter.com/HJlm17h9m8 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 21, 2021

Two women were shot and both were taken to a local hospital. One woman was pronounced dead while the second victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.