Woman charged with child neglect & DUI after police discover 3-month-old in accident

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– A Manassas woman is charged with child neglect and driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing her vehicle into a traffic light pole.

Police arrested 54-year-old Warnata Ragland after they responded to the scene and suspected she was under the influence of alcohol with a three-month-old baby girl in the car.

Officers located Ragland’s vehicle on Rixlew Lane and transported the infant to the hospital for treatment. Ragland is charged with child neglect, driving under the influence for the third time in 10 years, and possession of a controlled substance.

Ragland is being held without bond.