Woman charged with assault and battery after fighting & spitting on officers

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 20-year-old is facing charges relating to assault and battery after she allegedly fought her arrest and spat on an officer at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

Police say Elizabeth Regazzi was arguing with an acquaintance at around midnight on October 22 when Prince William County police officers were called for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, police report Regazzi appeared to be intoxicated.