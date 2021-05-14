With public hearings over, Martinsburg city council to decide zoning plan

Martinsburg city council could soon decide to make sweeping zoning reforms that will affect the market for single-family homes in the eastern panhandle West Virginia city.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Public hearings on Martinsburg’s rewrite of the city’s zoning ordinance have concluded. It is now up to the city council to proceed with the plan or scrap it altogether.

The plan calls for more liberal criteria for commercial designations. Downtown merchants oppose the plan saying it will stall their strategy to draw more shoppers along Queen Street. Many residential neighborhoods also want to protect single-family housing.

City Councilman Kevin Knowles said, “We’re now going to digest everything that we heard on Monday the 24th to discuss what process would be put in place to possibly move forward with either going back to the drawing board or to move forward.”

The city says the proposal will cut down on vacant housing in Martinsburg and help attract more residents.