With major construction project in home stretch, Cacapon State Park ready for summer visitors

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — A $30 million-plus investment at Cacapon State Park in Morgan County has major implications for the eastern panhandle. With swimming, boating, hiking and golf, Cacapon State Park is a popular destination for visitors seeking the best of outdoor recreation in a mountain setting. Being near the Washington, D.C. area is a big draw and the park benefits the economy of the region and state.

“The park is one of the biggest revenue producers for the county, as far as tourism and generating dollars from the hotel-motel tax,” says Scott Fortney, Superintendent of the park.

The lodge at Cacapon is undergoing an extensive renovation, helping the local business economy. Gat Creek Furniture, right here in Berkeley Springs, is making the furniture for the expanded facility, keeping a workforce of 150 employees on the clock.

On the Cacapon State Park grounds, Bill Fox keeps things running smoothly at the golf course. ‘For me, the biggest thing going on right now is right over there,” says Fox, pointing to the construction at the lodge. “That hotel, hopefully, when it opens – weel, right now our golf course is in excellent shape. Put the two together and the pockets in West Virginia can feel happy.”

And just a few miles north of the park, Berkeley Springs merchants welcome visitors to Morgan County in the year of its bicentennial celebration.

“The park has been amazing,” says Regina Aamacha at her Ravenwood Pub & Café just a short walk from the center of town. “All of the work they have done there has brought a lot of tourism to the area and people are very happy. They’re enjoying the accommodations and they’re coming here and telling me how much they enjoy it.”

Renovations at the park will be complete in September but tourists are already making their way to Cacapon State Park.

