WinTran canceled for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM) — On Monday, the city of Winchester announced that they will be cancelling WinTran routes.

This announcement comes due to a rider testing positive for COVID-19. The cancellation also includes paratransit, and both will be canceled for approximately two weeks.

“The safety of our employees and passengers is priority,” said Public Services Director Perry Eisenach. “We regret having to cancel the routes for this extended period of time… the cancellation is unavoidable.”

Routes are scheduled to resume on Thursday, June 18th, and all buses will be properly sanitized before starting back up.