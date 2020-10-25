Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Pence’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus
Winston Wright: “We’re on to the next game” after Texas Tech loss
Video
Washington County residents go “Over the Edge” for fundraiser
Video
Motorcycle crash kills man in Colesville
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Winston Wright: “We’re on to the next game” after Texas Tech loss
News
Posted:
Oct 24, 2020 / 10:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 24, 2020 / 10:36 PM EDT
Local News Headlines
Maryland
DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Washington County residents go “Over the Edge” for fundraiser
Video
Motorcycle crash kills man in Colesville
Video
Event hopes to break cycle of fatherlessness in community
Video
Suspect arrested for gas station robbery
Video
Community encouraged to dispose of old medications for National Drug Take Back Day
Video
Maryland reports over $7.5 billion paid out in unemployment insurance benefits.
Video
Pence’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus
Second stimulus checks: White House less optimistic than Pelosi on pre-election deal
DC Council fights for answers regarding DCPS reopening plan
Video
Despite Democratic roadblocks, Senate moves forward with Trump’s Supreme Court nomination
Video
Dems and Trump trade blame for COVID-19 failures as election nears
Video
D.C. Council approves new scooter and electric bike regulations
Ashburn volunteer firefighters raise concerns regarding Loudoun’s Fire Rescue staff plans
Video
Former VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks at Biden for President Virginia canvassing event
Video
20 staff quarantined, several positive after wedding at Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County
Three injured in Fairfax County shooting, stabbing
Video
What to know before you vote in Arlington
Video
PWCD needs help identifying decomposed body
Video
Mountaineer GameDay – Texas Tech 2020
Video
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day offers safe options for drug disposal
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported today, 320 new cases
Video
WV. Gov Justice awards over $17 million to state agencies
Four new COVID-19 related deaths in WV; more than 300 new cases
WV DHHR confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Friday report
Trending Stories
Frederick man facing charges after allegedly threatening Biden, Harris
Video
CVS offering no-cost health screenings at select locations in greater D.C. region
Video
Motorcycle crash kills man in Colesville
Video
PWCD needs help identifying decomposed body
Video
Weather