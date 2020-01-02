Winchester Police investigate pedestrian killed by tractor-trailer

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)– Winchester Police are investigating the death of a man after police responded to a tractor-trailer striking a pedestrian.

Late Wednesday at 10:20 p.m., Winchester Police responded to a call at 820 Berryville Avenue after the driver of a tractor-trailer said he began moving his once-parked vehicle and traveled a few feet but stopped when he realized he ran over something. The driver exited the truck and found a male lying on the ground. According to police, the driver called responders immediately.

56-year-old Michael Martin was transported to Winchester Medical Center where he succumbed to his wounds.

WPD Detectives and advanced accident investigator responded to the scene to investigate, but according to police, no charges are expected to be placed.