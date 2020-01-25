Winchester Police Department to debut true crime podcast

Defrost will feature cold cases in Winchester and will help increase transparency between the police and the community.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Police Department is looking to increase their transparency with the community in a fun, new way.

Lieutenant Amanda Behan and Detective Craig Smith will host a true crime podcast called “Defrost.” The show will feature unsolved cases in Winchester.

The show hosts will talk about details of the cases and how the police work to solve them, according to police. The police department hopes this gives the public the chance to see how the police investigate cases.

“We’re going to have information that the general public hadn’t had and typically wouldn’t have access to so I think our department does a really good job of engaging with our community and this is just taking it another step further,” said Behan.

The first season is set to premiere in March.