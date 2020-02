The Heart and Vascular Center will provide a better environment for patients and physicians.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Winchester Medical Center is opening an expansion to its Heart and Vascular Center.

The four-story-high center is dedicated by Valley Health and aims to unite specialists and services for the prevention, early diagnosis and advanced treatment of cardiovascular disease.

The center will close on Friday to move equipment to the new expansion area and will re-open Monday to service patients.