Winchester man held for murder after woman found dead in the street

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Winchester, Virginia man is being held after he was issued a warrant for a first-degree murder charge.

31-year-old Lamuel Lee Robert is being held in Virginia on local charges.

On January 11 around 2 a.m., the Frederick County (Md.) Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the intersection of English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way. When they arrived, they found a woman dead with obvious signs of injury, a press release stated.

The woman, identified, as 31-year-old Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, has been transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Md.

This is an active death investigation being worked in conjunction with investigators from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Bryce McGuire at 301-600-3934 or tips can be anonymously reported at 301-600-4131.