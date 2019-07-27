Winchester celebrates 275th anniversary with election of George Washington reenactment

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As part of the 275th anniversary of the city of Winchester, there was a reenactment of the election of George Washington to the House of Burgesses.

“This is the July 1758 election of Colonel George Washington to represent Frederick County, Virginia,” said French and Indian War Foundation member Jim Moyer.

One thing that was very different about elections in the 1700s, was beer. It was used to encourage people to vote.

“It is based on a recipe loosely interpreting George Washington’s recipe that he pinned as a colonel during the French and Indian War. It’s based on molasses and it has a little ginger in it,” said Virginia Beer Museum owner David Downes.

This is just one of many events the city has going this year for their 275th anniversary.

“The voters come from the walking mall and they have an opportunity to purchase a beer if they’d like and they come up and vote,” said mayor of Middletown Charles Harbaugh IV.

The election took place for a little over two hours.

“There are four candidates as Colonel George Washington just said and they vote for two of the top, two of the four candidates and we have the high sheriff instructing our voters how to vote,” said Moyer.

This election comes six years after the city is named Winchester.

“1744 is the founding of the town where a map was drawn of it and presented but it didn’t really establish the name of Winchester until 1752,” said Moyer.

George Washington began his political career in Winchester when he was elected to the House of Burgesses.