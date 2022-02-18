Wife of convicted U.S. Navy spy enters guilty plea as co-conspirator in selling submarine intelligence to supposed foreign agent

In Federal court in Martinsburg, W.Va. Friday Dianna Toebbe entered a guilty plea for abetting her husband’s espionage activities. She will serve three years in prison.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The wife of a U.S. Navy intelligence officer who entered a guilty plea in federal court earlier this week on espionage charges has entered a guilty plea, herself, to serving as a lookout for her husband when he delivered US nuclear submarine secrets to — what he thought — was a foreign agent.

In US District Court in Martinsburg, as the week came to a close, Dianna Toebbe agreed to serve three years behind bars. She admitted that she was an accomplice when Jonathan Toebbe went to four “dead drop” locations with classified data he smuggled from the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., where he worked.

Both Jonathan and Dianna were arrested in October on a West Virginia hiking trail where they were making the fourth delivery to a contact that was actually an FBI agent. The dead drops were all recorded by federal law enforcement authorities.

On Monday, Jonathan Toebbe took a plea deal that will keep him behind bars for at least 12 and-a-half years.

Dianna Toebbe was a humanities teacher at the Key School in Annapolis where the couple lived.