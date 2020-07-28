White House expert says Virginia should close bars and limit indoor dining

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a meeting with Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday, a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended Virginia reinstate some coronavirus restrictions.

Dr. Deborah Birx is the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the Office of the Vice President. Virginia was her last stop on a five state tour, which also included Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. She said she came to all of these states with the same message: put additional mitigation measures in place before things get worse.

Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is in Richmond this morning meeting with @GovernorVA and public health officials. In the last couple of days, she has recommended closing bars in other Southern states like Kentucky and Tennessee. Stay with @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/3VERSRuKj9 — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) July 28, 2020

Specifically, Birx said Gov. Northam should close bars ‘where social distancing isn’t possible’ and limit indoor dining. She said these measures would be most effective if they were implemented statewide but ultimately it’s up to the governor. Birx said states that have closed bars and mandated masks, like Arizona and Texas, have already seen positive results.

“It could really prevent Virginia from having the experience that our southern states have had by starting mitigation efforts sooner rather than later,” Birx said.

Birx said the Task Force is observing multiple outbreaks sprouting from birthday parties, graduations and family reunions. She said people should limit social gatherings to 10 people or less. In Virginia, the guidelines currently cap gatherings at 250 people.

Under Phase Three, Gov. Northam lifted capacity limits at restaurants but maintained the ban on bar seating. A spokesperson for Northam said he will address mitigation measures ‘specifically for Hampton Roads’ in his 2pm press conference. Northam has previously said that, if he were to roll back phased reopening, he would do so regionally.

Birx said she is specifically concerned about recent surges in Chesapeake and Portsmouth, as well as a slight uptick in Richmond. The state’s test positivity rate is at 7.3 percent but in the Eastern region it’s above 10 percent.

Birx said that all of the governorS she spoke to on her tour raised concerns about testing turn-around time, specifically at commercial labs. Across the country, people are waiting a week or more to see their results, which can mitigate the efficacy of contact-tracing.

Birx said potential solutions include ramping up pool testing at hospitals. That’s when multiple specimens are screened at once. She said public health labs around the country are also adding additional shifts to be able to operate 24/7.

“We can’t wait for the fall we have to innovate now to expand testing,” she said

