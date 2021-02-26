LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as US approval of J&J vaccine nears

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House COVID-19 response team briefed the nation on the latest pandemic response efforts Friday as the decision on whether to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. nears.

A group of independent advisers to the Food and Drug Administration are set to virtually meet Friday to discuss a recommendation about the J&J vaccine. Once they send their recommendation to the FDA, the agency is expected to make a decision on authorizing the one-shot vaccine within the coming days. President Joe Biden said the promise of a third vaccine receiving approval could come as soon as this weekend.

This comes as Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said Thursday they are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to better understand the immune response against new variants of the virus.

Last month, Moderna said while its vaccine is effective against emerging variants of coronavirus that have appeared in the United Kingdom and South Africa, it would test a vaccine booster and an alerted booster against the South Africa variant. While the vaccine is protective against the strains detected as of January, it seemed less effective against the South African variant.

President Biden announced earlier this month that the U.S. will have enough supply of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million people and remains focused for now on making sure every American is inoculated, administration officials say.

Last year, President Biden announced a vaccination goal of 100 million coronavirus shots in his first 100 days in office.

Biden is on track to beat his goal of 100 million injections in his first 100 days in office — though the pace must pick up even further to meet his plans to vaccinate nearly all adults by the end of the summer.

More than 91.6 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the United States, with more than 68.2 million doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The United States topped more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.