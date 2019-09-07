White House calls out Montgomery County officials

The White House posted on social media accusing the county of protecting criminals after Elrich ordered law enforcement agencies not cooperate with ICE.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council are at odds with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli and the White House.

Thursday, the council released a statement denouncing recent rape and sexual assault cases in Montgomery County, calling them “horrendously vile acts” and mentioning public safety as a top priority for the council.

There are several undocumented immigrants accused and charged with rape in the last few weeks and local officials have faced backlash from the community. Montgomery County is a sanctuary county for immigrants.

The council’s statement goes on to mention Cuccinelli directly saying. “A lot of misinformation has been spread by the White House, President Trump, USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli, local and national conservative news outlets and neo-nazi sympathizers regarding our criminal justice system and its process.”

The White House posted on social media accusing the county of protecting criminals after Elrich ordered law enforcement agencies not cooperate with ICE.

Friday afternoon, Cuccinelli took to twitter to criticize Elrich’s policies and to challenge him to a debate.

The tweet says in part that the county cannot debate the failure of its sanctuary policies on the merits that there’s been seven violent assaults or rapes, some involving children, in the last month or so.

Cuccinelli, a former Virginia Attorney General, replied to his own tweet asking for an hour-long policy debate on neutral grounds, like C-SPAN or over the web.

He ended his response saying quote “I’ll defend children and crime victims, Elrich can defend rapists and murderers who shouldn’t even be in this country.”

The Office of the County Executive said it has no immediate plans to issue a response, as of Friday afternoon.