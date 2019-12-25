Where is Santa right now? Track his route live with NORAD

NORTH POLE (WFLA) – We’re one day away from Christmas, and Santa has already left the North Pole to embark on his yearly trip around the world.

Mr. Claus is scheduled to arrive in Australia around 8 a.m. Eastern time, then in Russia around 1 p.m.

And thanks to modern technology, children can follow his 25-hour journey in real-time.

For more than 60 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve with satellites and radar.

NORAD said it will begin streaming the “Santa Cams” on its website starting at 2 a.m. EST, so children can watch Santa prepare for his flight and see a 3D visual depiction of his journey.

Live phone operators will be available to take calls at 6 a.m. EST to answer questions about Santa’s whereabouts.

Amazon Alexa users also can ask for Santa’s location just by saying “Alexa, where’s Santa?”

You can reach NORAD by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

You can also visit its mobile-friendly website (www.noradsanta.org) and social media channels.

