Wheaton hosts their first community resource fair

WHEATON, Md (WDVM) — On Saturday morning Montgomery County officials hosted a resource fair at the Wheaton Recreational Center.

The fair featured over 30 organizations, government agencies, and local, minority-owned businesses from across the county.

Open to all this event provided the community with a variety of resources including free flu shots, medical screenings, a pop-up food pantry, resource tables on child care vouchers, voter registration assistance and more.

“Our team identified a need. We wanted to make sure especially as the rhetoric of making sure that resources weren’t available to people, that folks in the community knew that at the state and local level they absolutely were,” said Delegate Jared Solomon.

This is the first resource fair in the area and according to Delegate Solomon, there will be more in the future.