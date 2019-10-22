What you need to know to keep your baby safe

Recent studies reveal an alarming rate of toxic chemicals in baby food and Johnson and Johnson has yet another.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A recent study tested 168 baby foods and found that 95% of them contained lead, 73% contained arsenic, 75% contained cadmium and 32% contained mercury.

“There will always be cause for recalls,” said Rod MacRae, an information officer for the Washington County health department.

Along with being alert about chemicals in baby food, Johnson and Johnson just recalled baby powder after it tested positive for asbestos.

Johnson and Johnson issued a voluntary recall on a single lot — 223180RB — of Johnson’s baby powder. The Food and Drug Administration found levels of asbestos from a single bottle of baby powder purchased from an online retailer.

“Talcum powder is mined typically and is often found in close proximity to asbestos and that’s how they believe this particular contamination occurred.”

Rod MacRae, an information officer for the Washington County health department, says these recalls are inevitable and the best thing you can do as a parent is to stay informed.

Antoine Sinclair, who is the father of two, expresses his concerns as a parent saying he should be able to trust these companies to do what’s right.

“They’re not taking into consideration how sensitive these situations are for us, so asbestos and all these other things, are in our children. We’re trying to raise them you know?” questioned Sinclair.

The study was done by Healthy Babies Bright Future, an organization designed to help reduce exposure to toxic chemicals in babies, reports that foods made with rice, sweet potatoes, and fruit juices are higher at risk for chemical exposure. Instead, they suggest safer food alternatives such as rice-free snacks, water, and whole foods.

There is no word yet as to whether or not the FDA will update its guidelines in order to eliminate these chemicals completely from baby food and baby powder.