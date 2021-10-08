What it’s like to skydive with the U.S. Army Parachute Team

(WDVM) — Last week, I jumped out of a plane with our country’s elite skydiving squad: The United States Army Parachute Team, better known by their nickname, the Golden Knights. Along with the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds, the Golden Knights are part of the only three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams. And undoubtedly, these men and women are the real pros.

Many of the Golden Knights I met have jumped out of a plane literally thousands of times throughout their careers.

They travel around the country and the world, winning thousands of gold medals in competition. You can also catch them at air shows across America, and even watch as they jump into baseball fields and football stadiums.

Check out the video above to see what it’s like to jump with the best of the best.