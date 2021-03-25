Wexton relaunches Digital Citizenship Task Force

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the task force submitted a “roadmap” of ways his administration could help.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-Va) is relaunching the Digital Citizenship Task Force she founded in April 2020 to equip Americans — from toddlers to seniors — with the tools and resources to responsibly engage online.

Wexton runs the task force with the help of nine other representatives, including Don Beyer (D-Va) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md). Since 2020, Wexton has hosted round tables about young Americans’ screen time, and about the spread of COVID-19 misinformation. During the last session, the task force helped pass a measure into law that implements federal reviews on “foreign disinformation campaigns on social media seeking to undermine federal elections.”

“And a big part of that is being able to spot misinformation and disinformation, especially nowadays about COVID-19 and especially vaccines as that becomes more of an issue,” Wexton said.

On March 12, Twitter announced it would remove dangerous falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines. Since April, the social media service has removed 8,400 of such tweets.

Facebook banned ads that discourage vaccines and added warning labels to more than 167 million pieces of content. YouTube has removed more than 30,000 videos containing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation since October and the Associated Press reports it’s removed 800,000 videos related to dangerous or misleading COVID-19 information since February of 2020.

The AP also reports the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate identified 59 million accounts across all social media platforms that were following anti-vax propaganda in December of 2020.