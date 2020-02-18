Youth soccer club gives back to the community for 25th anniversary

Eastern Panhandle Inter-County (EPIC) soccer club aims to not only give youth an opportunity to play soccer but also to teach them about philanthropy.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A youth soccer club in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to the community.

“We gathered up our entire club, and said, ‘let’s get together a hundred hygiene kits for the homeless,’ they’ll be distributed to Jefferson and Berkeley County,” said Julie Study of EPIC. “Then at the same time, we usually do something with animals and pets too.”

Eastern Panhandle Inter-County (EPIC) soccer club aims to not only give youth an opportunity to play soccer but also to teach them about philanthropy.

“It allows us to show our children great role models and great opportunities,” said Aric Canonico. “We’re showing them this is how we wanna raise our kids, this is how we want to live our life in our community.”

So as a part of their 25th anniversary, team members are making and donating kits to Jefferson Community Ministries and Faith Feeding Freedom in Berkeley County, an organization that EPIC has been assisting for about a year now.

“And they serve with us every Friday when they’re off of school,” Toni Wiesberg. “I mean, they’re there Christmas break — whenever they can, they’re there. They help fill the backpacks for the schools.”