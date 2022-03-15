MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Imagine being near the top of your sport before you can even call yourself a teenager. For Maryam Grafton, this is a reality, and now she’s on her way to compete against the best of the best in Olympic weightlifting.

Grafton’s weightlifting journey began when she was a little girl watching her mom lifting while doing CrossFit.

“I asked my coach every single year if I could do it and he said I had to wait until I was older,” Grafton said. “So then it finally came.”

At only 11 years old, Grafton is now a silver medalist after competing in the American Open Series at this year’s Arnold Classic. She’s a part of a new class of weightlifters training at an East Coast Gold satellite center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

“The passion I have for the sport is unbelievable and I love seeing the athletes get better and compete at a high level,” said Alfred Rizk, head coach of the center. “We just had six competitors at the Arnolds from the gym and it’s pretty cool because when I started back in ’15, we only had one national competitor and that was my son.”

Now, Grafton qualifies for the youth national competition — one of the highest levels of Olympic weightlifting in the country. While she’s striving to beat her own personal records in every category this summer, Grafton said her mom has taught her not to put too much pressure on herself.

“She went to games a lot and she told me that you don’t have to be nervous because it’s all for fun,” the young athlete explained.

And training with all the other kids makes it even better, Grafton explained, adding, “It helps me a lot to see other people do it. It encourages me to do it.”

As for her coach? He a major piece of advice to share with all his athletes.

“It’s all about results,” Rizk said, bursting into laughs along with the weightlifters surrounding him. “They all heard that, so that’s why they all know about it.”

Rizk said he expects several more of his trainees to qualify for the U.S.A. weightlifting nationals through a local competition in Frederick, Md.