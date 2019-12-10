Young boy and girl suspects sought for mobile home arson

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office believes a young boy and a young girl are potentially involved in a mobile home arson in Inwood, West Virginia on Sunday.

According to the fire marshal’s office, there was arson and attempted arson on Patricks Court around 5:14 p.m. After investigating, the office determined ignitable liquids were thrown onto the mobile home and then ignited. They also found ignitable liquids on four vehicles near the mobile home.

The suspects sought are described by authorities as a white boy, 11 to 12 years old, wearing a blue zippered hoodie; and a girl between 8 to 10 years old, with light brown hair and wearing a pinkish coat. The fire marshal’s office needs the public’s help identifying them.

If anyone has any information on these suspects they are asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE.