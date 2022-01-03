Young Berkeley County couple with new home seek solution to persistent sewage problems on property

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The new year is not off to a very good start for one newlywed couple in Berkeley County. Persistent sewage problems at their new home have been a most difficult challenge.

The Gallidays paid $165,000 for their house. But, unfortunately, the repair bill for their sewage backup is at least that much.

The sewage invading their house is persistent. Hannah and Brian Galliday call for help. But relief is only temporary.

“The day the adjuster came,” says sot Hannah Galliday, “our home flooded with raw sewage for the second time and that was about two and a half weeks later. Which is absolutely awful.”

Whatever remedy the Gallidays get from contractors or the Berkley County Public Service Sewer District is not nearly enough.

“This has been an ongoing fight since we pretty much moved in,” says Brian Galliday.

It has made living in their new house impossible. They even had to pay for a hotel stay out of their pocket, not to mention the financial loss from property destruction.

“Not only did we lose pretty much all of our clothing,” Hannah says, “but my children lost pretty much all of their clothing down to their socks. And the insurer valued all our clothing at just $68.”

The couple is employed at the Proctor and Gamble plant nearby. The stress is taking its toll.

“It’s hard for me to go to work and come home as well as trying to be there for my family when they’re in so much distress,” Brian says.

An insurance check for just $68 to cover clothing damaged from the sewage seeping through their foundation confused the Gallidays.

“My kids’ presents were down there, all their clothes,” Hannah explains. “We had just had the basement totally finished again. And we lost everything again. I mean, they literally stole Christmas from my children.”

The couple is grateful for their help from Berkeley County Councilman Eddie Gochenour, but relief seems so far off.

The Gallidays have no idea how long this solid waste nightmare will persist. Sadly, it seems as if they cannot find a solution no matter who they call in the eastern panhandle. They are hoping the Berkeley County Public Service Sewer District can make the infrastructure modifications that will prevent the sewage from persisting in being a problem.