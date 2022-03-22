BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A new nursing camp will give teenagers the experience of what it’s like to be a college nursing student.

The Southern West Virginia Junior Nursing Academy will be held at WVU Tech’s campus. Participants have the opportunity to visit two local hospitals including the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. At the end of the camp, students will be certified in CPR.

Hillary Parcell, Department Chair of the WVU Tech School of Nursing, said this is one way to reach students and help them decide if nursing is for them.

“It’s great to give them a first-hand experience to see that this is the world of nursing and either they’ll love it or maybe it’s not for them and they know now and maybe they’ll pursue something different,” Parcell said.

Spots are limited. Students must have a 3.0 or higher grade point average. Applications are open and will be accepted until April 15th.

To view the application or for more information, visit WVU Tech’s website.