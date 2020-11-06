WVU School of Dentistry one of two in U.S. to offer robotic guided implant surgeries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU School of Dentistry has become the second school in the nation to offer robotic guided implant surgeries.

The robot is called Yomi, and it helps dental specialists or providers as they’re known, to have better accuracy when performing procedures. Gian Pietro Schincaglia, chair of the WVU dental school’s post-graduate periodontics program, said he has already used it on a few patients and has noticed significant changes that he said will revolutionize the industry but not take jobs away.

With this robot, to be honest, after using it on a few patients, the quality of precision and the level of control is almost absolute. And I think although this is a new technology, the sky’s the limit. With this approach, this can be applied to other areas of dentistry, including orthognathic surgery to correct deformities, to do traditional dentistry like crown preparation for teeth restoration, and even for an endodontic treatment. Let me be clear; this is not a substitution of the provider. This is a technology that helps the provider to be more precise, reduce the risk of error, and provide a much better experience to that patient. Gian Pietro Schincaglia – WVU School of Dentistry

Schincaglia said the implications for students are also great because they will be learning how to use a technology that he thinks will be the way of the future. He said the dentistry school is already equipped with digital technology in other areas of the discipline. All this means students will be ready for the jobs of the future.

The acquisition of Yomi, Schincaglia, said, further positions the school among the most advanced institutions in teaching dentistry.

Students at the WVU School of Dentistry will be able to learn about robotic dental surgery with Yomi (WVU PHOTO)

“Using this type of approach, you have a reduction in morbidity and increased success for the treatment of our patient,” Schincaglia said. “In addition, having the opportunity to be among the first academic institutions in the world to utilize this treatment option allows us to be part of the research and development and to offer cutting edge treatment solutions for our patients and different treatment to teach to our students.”

Despite being a small school in a rural state, the WVU School of Dentistry proves that it is a force to be reckoned with. He said everyone at the school and in the state should be “very proud” of WVU’s Health Science Center and its flagship school.

“Everybody here is very motivated and very enthusiastic to provide the best treatment and education for the people of West Virginia,” Schincaglia said. “I have to thank the administration, in particular Dr. Clay Marsh, our previous Dean, Borgia, and the current Dean Dr. Panagakos for their help and support and their constant encouragement to strive for excellence.”