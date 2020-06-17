WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital will allow visitors

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital announced they have changed their visitor policy to allow one visitor in certain areas.

One visitor will be allowed in the following areas:

Inpatient Adult

Outpatient

Emergency Department

Peri-operative/Procedural Registration/ Diagnostics

There is still no change to the OB/Nursery department.

Visitors will be screened upon entry to the building and must be masked at all times.

There will be no visitation permitted to COIVID-19 and PUI patients unless specific case exceptions apply.

Visitors must stay in the patients room at all times and may not travel to common areas.

More can be found on the WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital Facebook page below.