WVU President Gee issues statement, apology for not wearing mask while shopping

West Virginia
WVU President Gordon Gee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee issued a statement on his Twitter account Sunday evening, apologizing after photos of him in a store without a face mask began circulating on social media.

Three photos showing the WVU president without a face mask, including one where it could be seen in his hand, began circulating on social media Sunday evening.

Just a few hours later, President Gee issued an apology in a statement on Twitter, saying that he failed to set the best example for WVU.

“Earlier I was shopping and did not keep my mask on for the entirety of my time in the store. As president, I must hold myself to the highest of standards and set the very best example for our University. In this instance, I did not do that,” Gee said in his tweet.

President Gee followed up his tweet with an apology, saying “As I have asked you to do the right things, so must you expect me to do the same. I apologize for the error in judgment and commit that it will not happen again.”

