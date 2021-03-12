WVU Police arrest suspect after Wednesday night knife alert

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia University Police have arrested a man they suspect of brandishing a knife on Belmar Avenue on the night of Wednesday, March 10 near the Morgantown campus, according to a news release sent out by WVU officials Friday afternoon.

University officials said Zavier Reid, 20, who is not a WVU student, was taken into custody on Friday. He will be charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and destruction of property, the release said.

Reid, who is from West Palm Beach, Florida, will be arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

The University issued a WVU Alert that night in response to the incident.

