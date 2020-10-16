WVU obstetrician-gynecologist performs first robot-assisted hysterectomy in medical program history

An obstetrician-gynecologist at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, successfully performed a robotically assisted hysterectomy for the first time in the program’s history.

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — An obstetrician-gynecologist at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, successfully performed a robotically assisted hysterectomy for the first time in the program’s history.

Dr. Jessica Hott, an obstetrician-gynecologist performed a laparoscopic hysterectomy using the da Vinci Xi surgical system.

This surgery is minimally invasive, meaning that surgeons do not need to make a large incision and the patient experiences less pain, loses less blood, and could recover quicker.

Berkeley Medical Center launched the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery program in November 2019 and has since completed over 180 procedures using the system. When first introduced, the da Vinci was used at Berkeley Medical Center for various general surgery procedures, but hospital officials plan to expand its service offerings as more specialists are trained to use the robot.

The da Vinci system consists of a number of components. Certified surgeons like Dr. Hott are seated at a console where she will complete the operation. There is also a cart that sits beside the patient that holds the robotic instruments, interactive robotic arms, a 3D HD vision system, and wristed instruments. During the procedure, a specially trained surgeon sits at the console and performs the surgery by operating the da Vinci’s wristed instruments.

Dr. Hott, who completed her robotic training in September 2020, stated that the robot allows her and other surgeons to operate with enhanced vision and precision.

“The misconception that a lot of people have like well I don’t want a robot doing my surgery. Well, that’s absolutely not the case. The robot is just another tool or piece of equipment that I am utilizing to perform the surgery. The da Vinci system allows a surgeon to operate with enhanced vision and precision so that our patients can recover sooner and with less post-operative pain.”

Dr. Hott is one of two obstetric surgeons at Berkeley Medical Center who is certified to operate the da Vinci robot system.

“Robotic-assisted hysterectomy allows me to perform minimally invasive procedures with pinpoint accuracy, flexibility, and 3D visualization, ensuring the best possible results for my patients. Having access to advanced technology like the da Vinci will allow our practice to continue offering minimally invasive surgical procedures to manage complex gynecologic conditions.”

Dr. Hott also stated that the expansion of WVU’s surgical program to include the da Vinci system demonstrates WVU Medicine and Berkeley Medical Center’s commitment to providing our surgeons and our patient’s cutting-edge technology.