WVU Medicine to take over ownership of Wetzel County Hospital

New Martinsville W.VA. (WTRF)- Wetzel County Hospital has signed a letter of intent to join the West Virginia University Health System.

WVU Hospitals will file a Certificate of Need application with the West Virginia Health Care Authority seeking approval to operate the hospital.

Wetzel County Hospital entered into a management agreement with WVU Hospitals on Oct. 1, 2018.

Prior to that, it had been a clinical affiliate of the WVU Health System since 2016. Under the terms of the management agreement, David Hess, M.D., became CEO of Wetzel County Hospital. He also serves as president and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale.

“We are happy to be partners with the WVU Health System,” said Lawrence Lemon, president of the Wetzel County Commission. “We look forward to being part of a landmark event that will impact the citizens of our county for generations to come.”

“The County Commissioners and the Hospital Trustees have supported and encouraged our partnership with the WVU Health System every step of the way, and for that, we thank them,” George Friedline, chair of the Wetzel County Hospital’s Board of Trustees, said. “To-date, our relationship with the WVU Health System has been a win for our County’s residents, and we expect even greater wins for them in the form of greater access to specialized care as we become a full member of the System.”

Established in 1920, Wetzel County Hospital is a 58-bed facility that employs 235 people. It offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient services, including cardiopulmonary, emergency, general surgery, radiology, and cardiac rehabilitation, physical, occupational, and speech therapy.