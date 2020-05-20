WVU Medicine to offer virtual program on managing chronic pain

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM) — WVU Medicine East is offering a virtual program for those dealing with chronic disease.
Living Well is a weekly Zoom workshop that helps individuals with chronic disease learn to self-manage. The classes will be small to allow for more individualized attention to each person. The program will encourage and teach meditation, exercise, and positive thinking.
The program is free and available to those living with chronic pain or other health issues related to pain. It will be offered June 16- July 28 and will be offered every Tuesday from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. WVU Medicine says that if they get a large response, they will make more times and sessions available.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- JCA, Phone Pals program keeps senior citizens engaged during pandemic
- Republican and Democrat standoff around next coronavirus relief package
- Allegany County recognizes National EMS Week
- Stay Home Virginia: Northam shares new website of housing resources for those impacted by COVID-19
- Cool now, but the weekend starts the warmup
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App