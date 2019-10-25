WVU Medicine providing discounted mammogram testing

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Health officials say there are nearly two million women living in the United states who are survivors of breast cancer.

According to Dr. Lori Tucker at WVU Berkeley Medical Center, roughly 200,000 women per year are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

Health officials stress, mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early while it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.

Tucker recommends a mammogram every one to two years once a woman reaches age 40: “We used to tell women to do self breast examinations monthly. Now we recognize, that’s probably not the right thing to do.”

The latest 3D tomography provides patients with a better, more diagnostic test.

“We all know someone who has been touched by this disease,” said Dr. Tucker.

In recognizing the battles women have fought, health officials say the most important thing is for other women to get mammogram screenings early on.

WVU Medical Center is currently offering discounted mammograms for women age 35 and older at $60. Saturday, October 26 is the last date to receive this discount.

“We want to reach as many women as we can in the community,” Dr. Tucker said.

Symptoms can include anywhere from a change in the size or shape of the breast, pain in the breast, or a lump to the arm or underarm.

If you have higher risk factors, doctors say consider getting mammogram screening or examinations earlier and talk to your physician.