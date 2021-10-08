WVU Medicine offers COVID booster shot clinic in Morgantown

Alfred Gest, M.D., was the first WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine announced it will offer a vaccine booster shot clinic on Friday, Oct. 15 inside the former Sears location at the Morgantown Mall.

The booster shot is available to those who were vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. However, the vaccines will be provided by appointment only to the following patients:

Those who are 65-years and older

Those who are 18-years or older who are immunosuppressed and/or have underlying conditions that put them at high risk of contracting COVID

Those who are 18-years or older who are in frequent contact with others exposed to COVID

WVU Medicine said that appointments are only offered to those who meet the following criteria and no walk-in appointments will be accepted.

Appointments can be scheduled by using MyWVUChart. Those who want to make an appointment can also call 855-WVU-CARE or by visiting this website.

For more information, visit WVUMedicine.org/COVID.