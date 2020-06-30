WVU Medicine holds grand opening of Fairmont Medical Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – When Alecto shutdown the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center in late March, state, local and WVU Medicine officials sprang into action.

An announcement was soon made that WVU Medicine would be building a new hospital near the Gateway Connector in Fairmont. Construction on the new hospital is expected to take 18 to 24 months. In the meantime, WVU Medicine also announced that it would work to temporarily reopen the former FRMC site while the construction on the new hospital was going on.

On Tuesday, officials reopened the facility, now known as the Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

WVU Medicine CEO Albert Wright, WVU President Gordon Gee, Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff Mike Hall all spoke at a grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning.

The ceremony ended with the raising of a WVU Medicine flag by two long-time FRMC employees who now work at Fairmont Medical Center.

Marion County’s state delegates each issued statements on the hospital’s opening:

“We were outraged back in February when employees of Fairmont Regional Medical Center received letters saying that the hospital would be closing permanently,” Delegate Mike Caputo (D-Marion) said. “Hundreds of jobs were lost, and we are so glad that some of these individuals now have the opportunity to go back to work providing high quality healthcare to the residents of Marion County at Fairmont Medical Center.”

“We have worked with and urged the Governor and WVU Medicine to find a solution to ensure that Marion County residents have access to care,” Delegate Linda Longstreth (D-Marion) stated. “We appreciate their quick work to get this center reopened.”

“Access to affordable, quality healthcare is vital to our state’s population,” Delegate Michael Angelucci (D-Marion) stated. “An extra 20 or 30 minutes in an ambulance can mean the difference between life or death to a patient. We have to care for our people in our community, and the reopening of Fairmont Medical Center allows us to do that.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, also issued a statement about the reopening: