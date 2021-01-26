WVU Medicine holds first public session to teach about women’s health

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia University Medicine is making strides to keep women more informed about their personal health. Tuesday was the first “Taco ‘Bout Your Health Tuesday” event organized by the hospital.

The hour-long Zoom meeting featured a presentation by a practicing OB/GYN and focused on women’s health issues such as HPV and different kinds of cancer. As Americans continue to become more health-conscious due to the pandemic, sponsors of the event said they felt it is important to educate women of all ages and help them to understand their bodies.

“[Due to] the number of cancer incidences we have in West Virginia, it’s part of a state cancer plan,” said Dana DeJarnett, health promotion coordinator. “And then we got a grant from ‘Mountains of Hope’ that is helping us to do a lot of the programming that we’re gonna do.”

WVU Medicine will be holding these virtual events once a month, and they are open to the public.