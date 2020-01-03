WVU Medicine expands into Shepherdstown Community

"This is huge in serving the heart of Shepherdstown and the students."

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The new year brings new expansions for WVU Medicine, one that’s going to benefit the Shepherdstown community directly.

On Route 45 West across from Shepherd University, it might just look like a bare bones construction site, but soon it’s going to be home to a 10,700 square foot medical facility.

“Certainly we’ve been wanting to have a better presence in the Shepherdstown community for many years, so this is our opportunity to bring needed healthcare services and make them accessible.” said Vice President Marketing & Development Teresa McCabe.

WVU Medicine East plans to build a new medical office building right in the heart of the Shepherdstown community. Over a year ago, WVU Medicine performed a study in Jefferson County that pointed out a need for additional medical services.

“West Virginia normally ranks between 45-50th in terms of medical disease and illness.” said President & CEO WVU Medicine Berkeley & Jefferson Medical Centers Anthony P. Zelenka. “We also identified a need for not just primary care but for some of the specialist as well.”

The $4.4 million project will be modeled after the Inwood facility, minus the urgent care and rehab sections. By building a new office 9.8 miles from Berkeley Medical Center, WVU Medicine East can now give direct care to Shepherdstown.

“What we’re able to do is put primary care physicians in there and what they can do is have open slots.” said Zelenka. “So, if someone comes in and needs to see a physician, doesn’t want to go to the emergency department, the appropriate need, then we will go ahead and have those open slots.”

The expansion is expected to be finished this summer.