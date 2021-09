FILE – This July 31, 2012, file photo shows a mammogram, a test to detect cancer. A new study suggests that adding MRIs to mammograms to screen women with very dense breasts may find more cancers but also gives a lot of false alarms. (Torin Halsey/Times Record News via AP, File)

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — One in eight women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.

In recognition of National Breast Cancer Month, which will kick off in October, the WVU Cancer Institute at Berkeley Medical Center will have discounted mammogram clinics at WVU Medicine Women’s Imaging Center sites in Martinsburg and Ranson.

The clinics will be held on October 2, 9, 16 and 23. The screenings will start at 8 a.m. each day.